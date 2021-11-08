The Rock Hall Induction Cut a Charlie Watts All-Star Tribute for Time

Photo: Graham Wiltshire/Redferns

Despite Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters somewhat reviving the tradition of an “all-star jam” at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (two is better than nothing, but still …) fans were seemingly deprived of a bigger and more poignant way to close out the evening’s festivities. According to Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine, who was inducted with the rest of her pop-punk sisterhood at the ceremony, the original plan was to perform “Tumbling Dice” as a tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died unexpectedly earlier this year at the age of 80. “It ended up not happening, due to the show length and union issue I am fairly certain,” Valentine wrote on her website. “It was not the Rock Hall’s fault, that’s for certain. Anyway, rehearsing the song was a highlight for sure and this was where I ended up feeling totally comfortable with our place in the whole she-bang.” Valentine shared a photograph of the tribute’s rehearsal, which would’ve mixed the talents of the Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters, Mickey Guyton, Brandi Carlile, Jennifer Hudson, and H.E.R.

The touchstones of the performance, Valentine continued, were that Belinda Carlisle, Brandi Carlile, and Jennifer Hudson would’ve traded “Tumbling Dice” vocal duties with each verse, while Dave Grohl and H.E.R. shredded the guitar solos together. “Everyone was so supportive and mutually fanning on each other, it was just incredible,” she added. “It was a great way to end the night before the induction ceremony.” Vulture has reached out to the Rock Hall for comment and clarification about what could’ve been. Until then, you can all “Get Back” and demand that they release the Dice Cut.