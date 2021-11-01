Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

As police investigations continue into the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, assistant director David Halls, who handed the loaded gun to star Alec Baldwin, has given a statement. Halls is identified as one of the last two people on set, along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who handled the weapon prior to Baldwin discharging it during a rehearsal for the Western. The gun, which was thought to be “cold,” fired what is believed to be a lead projectile, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In an affidavit from the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office, Halls told detective Alexandria Hancock that “he should have checked all of” the rounds in the gun before it was given to Baldwin, “but didn’t.”

Halls gave a statement about the Rust tragedy to the New York Post on November 1. “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend,” he said. “I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.” In 2019, Halls was reportedly fired from the set of the Civil War film Freedom’s Path for not adequately enforcing safety precautions, leading to an incident where a gunpowder blast was accidentally fired at a boom operator at close range. Halls did not address his role in the on-set safety measures or the shooting, but said, “My thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna.”