Rust Chief Electrician Files Lawsuit, Claiming Negligence

Photo: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Chief electrician Serge Svetnoy is the first member of the Rust crew to take legal action concerning the on-set shooting of October 21. A gun that was thought to be “cold,” fired by Alec Baldwin during rehearsals, actually contained a live round. The bullet killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joe Souza. In the lawsuit (obtained by the Los Angeles Times), Svetnoy claims the bullet nearly struck him as well. He “felt a strange and terrifying whoosh of what felt like pressurized air” as Balwin fired the gun. Sventoy was struck by “discharge materials from the blast,” the suit reads.

The lawsuit names the film’s producers, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director Dave Halls, prop master Sarah Zachry, and weapons provider Seth Kenney as defendants. Svetnoy claims Alec Baldwin, who is one of the film’s producers, shares responsibility for what happened on the Santa Fe set. The lawsuit says that Baldwin was supposed to reach across his chest to draw the revolver and point it at the camera. “The scene did not call for Defendant Baldwin to shoot the Colt Revolver,” it reads.

The lawsuit details Svetnoy’s recollection of events, including that he noticed that his hearing was “muffled,” right before realizing that Hutchins and Souza had been shot. Sventoy “cradled her head and spoke to her, trying to keep her calm, alert and conscious,” the lawsuit states.

Hutchins’ husband has retained the lawfirm of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, but has yet to file suit. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who made the 911 call, has retained Gloria Allred. Allred says that her team would be “conducting our own investigation of what happened because there are many unanswered questions,” per the Times. The incident is still under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.