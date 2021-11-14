Sarah Sherman Makes a Scene-Stealing ‘Weekend Update’ Debut

Up until last night, it looked like SNL didn’t quite know what to do with Sarah Sherman, a.k.a. Sarah Squirm, the delightfully weird new featured player who joined the cast this season. But it appears the show was just biding their time before giving Sherman the spotlight she deserves, which finally happened during last night’s “Weekend Update.” Sherman joined Colin Jost at the Update desk armed with her feedback from her time so far on the show. Looking (by her own admission) like “Chucky went to Sarah Lawrence,” Sherman immediately threatened a nip slip before antagonizing Jost, calling him variously a “pervert,” “sicko,” and “wet blanket.” It’s a treat to watch Sherman relentlessly bully Jost, and the magic of her performance lies in the fact that she starts at a 10 and stays there throughout the bit. Watch the full appearance above.

