Selling Sunset Seals the Deal on Spinoff Selling the O.C.

It’s Jason, trust us. Photo: Netflix

Orange County: It’s not just for Real Housewives anymore. Netflix is currently filming a Selling Sunset spinoff called Selling the O.C., focused on the Oppenheim Group’s expansion into Orange County. Variety reported that broker Jason Oppenheim will star in the new series, which is set to premiere in 2022, leading a team of new agents including Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall at the O-Group’s Newport Beach office. Per the outlet, it’s unclear whether other Selling Sunset cast members aside from Jason will appear in the show. The news comes ahead of Selling Sunset season four, which hits Netflix November 24. And while it’s the first direct spinoff of Selling Sunset, it’s not the only new real-estate reality TV hitting Netflix soon. Adam DiVello, producer of Selling Sunset and Selling the O.C., has also developed Selling Tampa Bay, focused on Florida firm Allure Realty and announced earlier this year. Guess you could say this has proven to be some hot real estate for Netflix.