Everybody Shut Up! Elmo Has a Puppy Now.

Everybody just shut the fuck up for a second, this is important. Elmo has a puppy now. You thought the furry red little monster couldn’t get any cuter, but you were so wrong. You were comically, laughably, pathetically wrong. Because now he has a little puppy named Tango, who debuted in an animated special in August 2021 “and will appear regularly in Sesame Street episodes” in the show’s upcoming 52nd season, according to a press release from Sesame Workshop. Tango has a little orange harness with a music note on it, and she was adopted because Elmo is a monster but he’s not a monster.

Everything's better with you, Tango, including Halloween! What should Elmo and Tango be for #Halloween? pic.twitter.com/kjdW5qcDvn — Elmo (@elmo) October 29, 2021

Besides Tango the puppy-puppet, Sesame Workshop announced a ton of celebrity guests for the upcoming season that could rival any SNL bulletin-board post: Jon Batiste, Kacey Musgraves, Naomi Osaka, Anderson .Paak, astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, poet Amanda Gorman, Keke Palmer, and Billie Eilish will all make their way to Sesame Street this upcoming season. Those are some pretttty big names, but have any of them been as integral to the pop-punk revival as Tango?

We thought not. Season 52 will be the first Sesame Street season to premiere on HBO Max’s Cartoonito children’s programming slate, debuting on Thursday, November 11. It will stream on PBS Kids next fall.