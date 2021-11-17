Photo: heo Wargo/Getty Images

Hey all you idiots that believe in true love, pack it in! We’re done. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced their breakup in joint Instagram story statements. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” it read. “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” Mendes posted the statement in the classy serifed font, lending the post an air of dignity. Cabello went for Typewriter, the font of raw emotion. Mendes and Cabello have been dating since shortly after “Señorita” dropped in 2019. They stayed together all lock down, taking really normal walks together to stay active. This summer, Cabello posted a happy 2-year anniversary post on IG, writing “happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love.” Turns out they will have more friendship, and more love (as humans), but no more anniversaries. Let the break-up albums commence.