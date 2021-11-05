Silk Sonic Lights Up on New Song ‘Smokin’ Out the Window’

If “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate” weren’t already too hot for you, it may be time to crack a window. Silk Sonic dropped their third retro-soul single “Smokin’ Out the Window” ahead of the release of their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, next week. After the syrupy love song “Leave the Door Open” and the late-summer jam “Skate,” “Smokin’” is the duo’s requisite breakup song, and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak play up the emotions in their performance (which of course involves cigarettes in the equally retro music video). If you’ve ever wanted to hear .Paak sing “This! Bitch!” or watch him pretend to drop dead mid-performance, this is the Silk Sonic song for you.

