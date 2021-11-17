Peter Parker Faces the Multi-verse in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment

In the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that dropped Tuesday night, Peter Parker faces the consequences of his wish for everyone to forget he’s Spider-Man. The new trailer features villains from past Spider-Man movies chasing after Parker. Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, aka the villain from Spider-Man 2 (2004), tells Holland’s Spider-Man that he’s “not Peter Parker” after unmasking him, hinting at Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire’s rumored return as Spider-Man from other universes. With the help of Doctor Strange (and probably some more surprise guests), Spider-Man will have to defeat the villains of the multi-verse while protecting his loved ones. While the trailer probably has Marvel fans searching for hidden clues, my main question is: will John Mulaney reprise his role as “Spider-Pig”? Please, Marvel fans, help me find at least one hint; it doesn’t even have to be a good one! Regardless if people remember Spider-Pig in Tom Holland’s multi-verse, the film will most likely sell out theaters opening weekend. Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters exclusively on December 17. Hopefully, Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance will make everyone forget about that one song.