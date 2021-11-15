Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Lea Michele may not have been cast in the revival of Funny Girl or in the film adaption of Wicked. However, she will finally add a new credit to her résumé … well, sort of. HBO has announced that it will be making a documentary of tonight’s Spring Awakening reunion benefiting The Actor’s Fund. According to a press release, the documentary “will follow the original stars as they come together for the first time in 15 years.” It will also feature performances from the show and archival footage from the original production and interviews. The performance takes place November 15 and reunites the entire original cast, including Michele, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Gideon Glick, and Skylar Astin. The documentary is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in 2022 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.