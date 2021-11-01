Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening. Photo: Joan Marcus

We’ve all got our junk, and Lea Michele’s, as of late, is not being cast in the hotly anticipated Broadway revival of Funny Girl. But fear not! The actress and singer will still get to make her return to the Great White Way after over a decade in the show that first made her famous. Spring Awakening will reunite its cast for a one-night special concert celebrating the 15th anniversary of the show, which opened in 2006. Along with Michele, who originated the role of Wendla, the concert will feature Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Gideon Glick, Skylar Astin, and the rest of the original cast singing through the musical, written by Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik. It will take place November 15 at 7 p.m. at the Imperial Theatre, to benefit the Actors Fund. Notably, Spring Awakening led to Michele’s casting on Glee as Rachel Berry, since Murphy sought out actors with stage experience — and thus also led to her many non–Broadway performances of “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”