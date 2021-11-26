Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, and More Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The theater world mourned the loss of a giant after legendary lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim died at age 91 on Friday, November 26. Sondheim was known for his transformative and enduring impact on the American musical, working on beloved productions like Into the Woods, West Side Story, and Sweeney Todd, among many others. His sudden death reportedly came a day after he celebrated Thanksgiving with friends in Roxburg, Connecticut. The scope of Sondheim’s vast influence was evident as friends, fans, and famous collaborators alike took to social media to react to the news of his passing. From Broadway stars to fellow composers, people shared messages honoring Sondheim’s legacy and reflecting on their memories of him. Read their tributes below.

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace🥲🎵 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts… — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 26, 2021

Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

RIP Stephen Sondheim. No need to even talk about how you changed what we do. Thank you🙏🏽❤️🕊 — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim. Stephen Sondheim. Stephen Sondheim. "Say it loud and there's music playing/Say it soft and it's almost like praying..." — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) November 26, 2021

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

Let the endless tributes begin. And dim those mother fucking lights #SondheimForever — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) November 26, 2021

The eulogies written won’t cover a quarter of the impact you had on every theatre artist working today.



Your corporeal absence will be felt at the openings of new artists you often attended (including mine—thank you) but you will continue living in so many works.



RIP Sondheim pic.twitter.com/sJEZ4SBNmB — Variety Screenwriter To Watch Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 26, 2021

I’ve nothing to say… — Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) November 26, 2021

He wrote me a wonderful permission letter to use “Old Friends” in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes. Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much. pic.twitter.com/soRo4G2ZFU — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace. ❤️ — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 26, 2021

American musical theater has lost a towering giant. Stephen Sondheim's legacy of song and lyric is unparalleled. From West Side Story to Sweeney Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2021

Pacific Overtures with the great master himself. What an honor it was to perform your work. RIP Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/5MI2Y1JBLM — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 27, 2021

He only wrote one screenplay, but it’s an absolute gem of a whodunnit. Why not pay tribute to the great Stephen Sondheim by watching his parlor game cult classic ‘The Last Of Sheila’. (Co-written with Anthony Perkins, no less). RIP x pic.twitter.com/Cqd2FpUgtw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 26, 2021

thank you so much

for something between

ridiculous and sublime#StephenSondheim — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) November 26, 2021

I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical.



Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) November 26, 2021

Devastated to hear one of the most important musical theatre giants of our generation, #StephenSondheim, has died. I was lucky enough to have performed in two of his shows @FolliesBroadway & Sweeney Todd, & also have a song co-written by him for my 50th Anniversary. RIP dear man pic.twitter.com/1u8RURvcix — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) November 26, 2021

One of the greatest honors of my career was performing THE LION with Stephen Sondheim in the audience. Never did I expect this letter, which arrived in my dressing room the next day. What extraordinary kindness & generosity. Here's to you, Stephen. Thanks for the songs. pic.twitter.com/vX2fXCJlti — Benjamin Scheuer (@BenjaminScheuer) November 26, 2021

Remembering when Stephen Sondheim came to see our Deaf West show, “Spring Awakening” but sat in the back of the theater and just took it all in. Broadway has lost a musical genius. RIP #stephensondheim pic.twitter.com/z74FBlaTEs — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 27, 2021

There will never be another like Stephen Sondheim. The greatest loss to theatre imaginable. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) November 26, 2021

I met him once for 30 seconds backstage after a production of Merrily We Roll Along. I have never been more tongue tied or star struck. His writing is the singular reason I wanted to be a musical theater actor. No one will ever come close to his genius. RIP Stephen Sondheim. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) November 26, 2021

Rest In Peace Stephen Sondheim. You gave us something new. You changed the game. I was so lucky. pic.twitter.com/iF3iMKd5YJ — Mario Cantone (@macantone) November 26, 2021

“As a writer, I think what I am is an actor. I write conversational songs, so the actors find that the rise and fall of the tune, the harmonies, the rhythms, help them as singers to ACT the song. They don’t have to act against it.” -Stephen Sondheim pic.twitter.com/zQlN7gKfSh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2021

Today

The world was just an address

A place for me to live in

No better than alright

But here you are

And what was just a world… is a star

Tonight



-Stephen Sondheim https://t.co/Gsudtf5RJx pic.twitter.com/kIbkkFTHgO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2021

RIP Stephen Sondheim, master musical man. His words for West Side Story alone would have guaranteed him theatrical immortality but there was so much more. He bestrode songwriting like a Colossus. — Tim Rice (@SirTimRice) November 26, 2021