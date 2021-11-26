The theater world mourned the loss of a giant after legendary lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim died at age 91 on Friday, November 26. Sondheim was known for his transformative and enduring impact on the American musical, working on beloved productions like Into the Woods, West Side Story, and Sweeney Todd, among many others. His sudden death reportedly came a day after he celebrated Thanksgiving with friends in Roxburg, Connecticut. The scope of Sondheim’s vast influence was evident as friends, fans, and famous collaborators alike took to social media to react to the news of his passing. From Broadway stars to fellow composers, people shared messages honoring Sondheim’s legacy and reflecting on their memories of him. Read their tributes below.
Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, and More Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images