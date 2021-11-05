Summer Walker Has 20 Reasons to Leave Your Man on Still Over It

*slides down the wall sobbing* Photo: Summer Walker/YouTube

Summer Walker doesn’t know exactly what he did wrong. She just knows you need to leave him. Expeditiously. Still Over It, her sophomore album, is not here to be anyone’s peace, with track titles like “No Love,” featuring SZA, “Constant Bullshit,” “Switch a Nigga Out,” “Unloyal” featuring Ari Lennox, “4th Baby Mama (Prelude), and “4th Baby Mama.” She really put it on there twice for emphasis. Along with single “Ex for a Reason” with JT from the City Girls, Still Over It features Lil Durk, Pharrell, and Omarion, with narration by Cardi B and Ciara. 2000s R&B collides with 2021 to break that icebox where our hearts used to be. “Summer Walker song Bitter gets me very angry …” Cardi B, patron saint of getting back with your ex, tweeted about the album on November 2. “Like it makes me relive all the drama bitches put me through … I forgive y’all but Fuck y’all !!” The track list is accompanied by 20 dates from the past year, teasing a narrative that only just ended on October 7, 2021. Break up with him already and listen to Still Over It below.