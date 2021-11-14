Taylor Swift’s New Music Video Will Be Blake Lively’s Directorial Debut

SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell. https://t.co/Gm4xT1vuNk pic.twitter.com/2Qh7KEVUpD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2021

Taylor Swift is continuing her cinematic era with a video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault].” The song, featuring vocals from Chris Stapleton, is one of the Vault songs that didn’t make the original Red cut in 2012. The video, directed by Blake Lively, will come out Monday November 15 at 10 AM Eastern. Swift teased the video’s release on social media, showing that the video was written by Swift and Lively, and directed by Lively. Saturday night, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds stopped by 30 Rock to support Swift’s Saturday Night Live performance. Bowen Yang’s Instagram captured Swift, Yang, and “All Too Well” actor Sadie Sink backstage at SNL. Reynolds can be spotted in the mirror taking the photo.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is about an ex, swanky and from Beverly Hills, whose friends looked down on Taylor when they were dating. But now that they’re broken up, she bets they still think about her. And now that their breakup song is also Blake Lively’s directorial debut, Taylor will definitely be on their mind.