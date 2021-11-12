Photo: Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift released a music video for the song “Ronan”, an iTunes exclusive charity single that honors Maya Thompson, the mother of a 4-year-old boy who died of cancer. The lyrics are inspired by Thompson’s blog “Rockstar Ronan” and she is credited as a co-writer on the track. Swift asked for Thompson’s blessing to include “Ronan” on the Red (TV) rerelease, Thompson wrote in a blog post. She thanked Taylor for never forgetting her son and for her heart “made of pure gold”. Thompson tweeted early Thursday about the music video, thanking Taylor once more. The video is full of precious moments of Ronan with his family and we’re thankful for the Thompson family and Swift for sharing that with us.

Forever ours, thanks to @taylorswift13. I am sobbing. It is so painstakingly perfect. https://t.co/ouV9mrxo9z — Mama Maya (@rockstarronan) November 12, 2021

This is how I’ll be all day. I just listened AND watched Ronan, Taylor’s version. I couldn’t tell you about the music video until now. It is beyond perfection and I can’t wait for you all to see it. @taylorswift13 You are one of the greatest loves of my life. TY for loving him. pic.twitter.com/MKDGmV67rH — Mama Maya (@rockstarronan) November 11, 2021