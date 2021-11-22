Another Bachelorette Couple Bites the Dust

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Toss that ring right into the Neil Lane Chamber of Regret. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, a popular Bachelor Nation couple, have split more than a year after getting engaged on Adams’s shortened season of The Bachelorette. Adams’s representative confirmed the news to People, stating that “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.” Neither of them have yet addressed the breakup news on the franchise’s platform of choice, Instagram. Adams, a phlebotomist turned member of the “beauty and lifestyle space,” and Clark, co-founder of a sober-living and transitional recovery program, got together during last summer’s Bachelorette season after the departure of original leading lady Clare Crawley. During Clark’s proposal, he tearfully remarked that Adams “helped me experience a love that I didn’t know existed and you made me smile more than anyone has ever made me smile.” The duo has since been enjoying a bicoastal life, splitting their time between New York City and California, and recently ran the New York Marathon together. Well, that’s a bummer. Currently, the only remaining COVID-era Bachelor couple is Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, which … just seems wrong.