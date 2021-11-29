The 24 Best Get Back Fits, Ranked

Please, I just want to “shop the looks.” Photo: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

Get Back is a relentlessly fascinating (and yes, relentlessly long) love letter to the Beatles from director Peter Jackson that serves, in a way, as a course correction for the rampant misconceptions of this era about them as a band. It’s January 1969, and Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr have gathered to write and record as many songs as they can for Let It Be as well as perform an unannounced rooftop concert to reacquaint themselves to the groove of live audiences; what ensues is a documentary about a documentary, with Jackson sorting through over 60 hours of film footage to get to the heart of the quartet’s various dynamics. We get incredible moments, like McCartney coming up with “Get Back” on the fly; Starr being nurtured by Harrison to pursue “Octopus’s Garden”; and a bumbling duo of police constables who don’t want “the peace” disturbed. Oh, and Harrison quits for a bit, but he comes back … with Billy Preston.

The final seven-hour cut is also a sartorial feast for the eyes, with the Fab Four and their fellow inner-circle maestros (hello, the dashing Glyn Johns) pretty much putting on a constant Savile Row runway show every time they jam in the studio or take a toast and cigarette break. Drake’s would be smart to capitalize on the Beatles thirst right now; or, hell, we’d even be fine with a Jos. A. Bank Let It Be unisex capsule collection. Here, Vulture picked what we thought were the 24 best Get Back ensembles, just in time for winter.

24. Paul, muse of Dippin’ Dots

Photo: Disney+

23. Mal Evans, the band’s road manager, whose fringe jacket is so good we’ll be raiding every English consignment shop for the foreseeable future

Photo: Disney+

22. Paul’s button-down and sweater-vest combo, which is what Elaine would call “toxic-waste green”

Photo: Disney+

21. Billy, the honorary fifth Beatle for Get Back and an honorary OBE for stripe wearing

Photo: Disney+

20. John, who can taste the rainbow

Photo: Disney+

19. George, a vision in mustard

Photo: Disney+

18. Ringo, dressed as his favorite thing in the world, fresh broccoli

Photo: Disney+

17. Glyn, recording engineer extraordinaire — and also a handsome Muppet

Photo: Disney+

16. George, already giving us a taste of his All Things Must Pass era

Photo: Disney+

15. Glyn, even more handsome as a flower bed

Photo: Disney+

14. George, who must’ve been quite toasty

Photo: Disney+

13. Glyn, in a look that has already inspired millions of “black patent leather jacket” Google searches

Photo: Disney+

12. George, in monochromatic excellence

Photo: Disney+

11. Ringo, the human embodiment of good vibes, right down to the ruffles

Photo: Disney+

10. Ringo, in a foot-grazing coat that should probably avoid PETA’s gaze

Photo: Disney+

9. George, reminding us that bow ties can be cool

Photo: Disney+

8. George, a walking Dr. Seuss character

Photo: Disney+

7. Mike McCartney — yes, Paul’s brother — whose leather jacket is so supple and shiny that it took us a while to notice he’s not actually playing the piano

Photo: Disney+

6. John, proving that every coat in Get Back is an instant classic

Photo: Disney+

5. Ringo, wearing what appears to be a raincoat and … sitting solo … in the sun

Photo: Disney+

4. Glyn, the inspiration of Fred from Scooby-Doo … don’t challenge us on that

Photo: Disney+

2. George and his turtleneck, who — and we confirmed this — also invented the color pink

Photo: Disney+

1. George, a pastel ray of sunshine

Photo: Disney+