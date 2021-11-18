The Fab 5 Saddle Up for Season 6 of Queer Eye, This Time in Texas

Y’all ready? Season six of Queer Eye will bring the Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown — to Austin, Texas for a new round of makeovers. In a first look from Netflix, the guys stroll down a street and dance while decked out in cowboy hats and boots. Just to really make it clear that they’re in the Lone Star State, we also get shots of them doing things like loading a bale of hay into a pickup truck, throwing a lasso, gazing off into the distance like this is an old Western movie, and riding a mechanical horse and saddles. The preview clip also features new, banjo-fied version of the show’s intro theme song, “All Things (Just Keep Getting Better).” Per EW, the twangy vocals come courtesy of pop-country couple Meghan Linsey (who competed on The Voice in 2015) and her fiancé, Tyler Cain. Netflix will drop the sixth season of Queer Eye right before the new year, on December 31. We can yee-hawdly wait.

