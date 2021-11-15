The Kid Laroi Sings Up a Storm in ‘Still Chose You’ Music Video

No rain check needed. The Kid Laroi has dropped a music video for “Still Chose You,” off the deluxe edition of his F*ck Love 3: Over You mixtape. In the video, the 18-year-old battles a storm and some stormy emotions as he somehow finds himself in love. “I can’t believe that I’m tripping on you,” he sings. “‘Cause that’s what I promised I was never gon’ do.” The track features DJ and producer Mustard, who appears in the video to play piano and dance with Laroi in front of a lightning background. We see Laroi get drenched in rain, but also hold up an umbrella for the girl he’s fallen for. “All of these hoes and I still chose you,” the lyrics declare. Ah, young love!

Shortly after the video dropped, Laroi posted a statement on Instagram thanking his fans for their support of his mixtape era, and announcing that he would be going on hiatus. “I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album,” he wrote. “I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible.” It seems like the “Still Chose You” video might be Laroi’s last project for a while, so fans can take their time soaking it all in until he returns.