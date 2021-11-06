Eight Dead in Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Scott. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

At least eight people died and numerous people were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas on Friday night. The tragedy unfolded around 9 p.m. when attendees started to push toward the stage during the rapper’s headlining set; people were trampled, the Houston Fire Department said.

The fire department initiated a “mass casualty incident” at about 9:30 p.m., and authorities transported 17 people to the hospital. The Houston Fire Department transported 12 of those patients, and said that 11 of them underwent CPR while en route to the hospital. There were eight “confirmed” fatalities, the department said.

About 50,000 attendees were at the outdoor music festival Friday. At a press conference early Saturday morning, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña reportedly said: “We had scores of individuals that were injured.”

The causes of the fatalities remains unclear and “are still under investigation by the medical examiner’s office,” a fire department spokesperson said.

“There’s lots of speculation going on right now,” said Houston Fire Department spokesperson Abby Cortez. “The whole incident is under investigation.”

“The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest,” the mayor’s office said in a tweet. “Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy. Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist.”

In a tweet, festival organizers said: “Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival Family Tonight—especially those we lost and their loved ones.” The remainder of the festival has been canceled.

Authorities have set up a reunification center so that families can find information about their relatives who remain missing.

UPDATE AS OF 0745 am: If you have not been able to contact your loved one who attended #ASTROWORLDFest please call 3-1-1 or 713-837-0311 or go to the reunification center at 8686 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054. — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) November 6, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.