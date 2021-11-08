Travis Scott Cancels Day N Vegas Set Following Astroworld 2021

Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage,

After eight people died during Travis Scott’s headlining performance at Astroworld, his flagship festival, the rapper isn’t looking to take the stage again anytime soon. Scott canceled his upcoming headlining set at Day N Vegas, a hip-hop festival in Las Vegas, according to Variety. He was set to perform on November 13, just eight days after Astroworld took place in Houston on November 5, but sources told Variety Scott is “too distraught to play.” When a crowd surge during his set left hundreds injured, the rapper faced criticism, both for continuing to perform during the incident and for allegedly dangerous conditions at both the festival and previous shows. On a November 6 Instagram Live, Scott said he couldn’t see “the severity of the situation” from the stage, where at one point he brought out Drake as a surprise guest. Others, however, did claim Scott stopped his performance multiple times to help medical workers get to fans. “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening,” Scott added on Instagram Live.

Astroworld organizers canceled its second day, set to take place November 6. Variety also reported that the festival is fully refunding all ticket holders. Meanwhile, Roddy Ricch, who also performed on November 5, said he will donate all of his earnings from the set to the families of those killed.

Scott’s future as a performer is in question following Astroworld and his Day N Vegas cancellation. Next, the rapper is set to headline Coachella for two weekends in April 2022, after previously being scheduled for the 2020 festival. But he also faces two lawsuits stemming from Astroworld, both from fans who claim they were injured at the festival, and he’s likely to face further litigation as both a performer and organizer of the event.