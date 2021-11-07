Travis Scott, Drake, and Live Nation Named in Astroworld Tragedy lawsuit

Scott. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation are being sued for their involvement with November 5’s Astroworld Festival. Crowds surged towards the stage as Scott began his set at about 9:30 p.m., resulting in eight deaths and numerous injuries. Concertgoer Kristian Paredes filed the lawsuit Sunday, Vulture can confirm. Paredes is seeking $1 million in damages, and a trial by jury. “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred,” Paredes’ attorney Thomas J. Henry said. “Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.”

Paredes says he was at the front of the general admission section, separated from VIP by a metal barrier. He says he felt an “immediate push” as the countdown clock to Scott’s performance ended. He claims to have suffered severe bodily injuries, some of them permanent. The lawsuit claims that many “begged security guards” hired by Live Nation for help, but were ignored.

Additional reporting by Victoria Bekiempis.