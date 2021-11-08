Everyone Who Is Suing Over Travis Scott’s Deadly Astroworld Event

Photo: Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday around 9:30 p.m., eight people were killed and hundreds were hurt after crowds rushed toward the stage during Travis Scott’s concert at his Astroworld music festival in Houston at NRG Park. The deceased ranged in age from 14 to 27 years old. Twenty-five people were hospitalized after suffering serious injuries amid the chaos. The youngest person hospitalized is only 10 years old. Some attendees were trampled, officials said. Approximately 50,000 people were at the show.

As Houston officials continue to search for answers surrounding the “mass casualty” incident — with police chief Troy Finner revealing Saturday that “it’s now a criminal investigation that’s going to involve our homicide division, as well as narcotics” — attendees and their loved ones are seeking the truth on their own. In the days following the tragedy, some have filed lawsuits alleging that the deadly pandemonium could have been prevented. They have said that past safety issues at Scott’s previous shows should have prompted better safeguards. More lawsuits are expected in the coming days. In a statement on “legal matters,” Live Nation said, “We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time.” Here is a list of lawsuits filed against Astroworld.

Manuel Souza

Souza, who’s repped by the firm Kherkher Garcia, LLP, is filing a claim alleging that the events were “predictable and preventable.”

“Tragically, due to Defendants’ motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun,” Souza’s petition alleges. Souza says that he endured “serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him.”

Ryan S. MacLeod, partner at Kherkher Garcia, LLP, stated in an email to Vulture, “As proud residents of Houston, we are sickened by the devastating tragedy that took place on Friday night. Travis Scott has a history of inciting violence and creating dangerous conditions for concertgoers. In fact, he tweeted that he would let the wild ones in after the show sold out. He and those who promoted and supported this concert must take responsibility for their heinous actions. We intend to hold them fully accountable by showing that this behavior will not be tolerated in our great city.”

Kristian Paredes

The concertgoer is filing a suit against Scott, Drake (who took the stage during Scott’s performance), and Live Nation. When Scott’s performance started a little after 9 p.m., Paredes “felt an immediate push.” Paredes, who is repped by the law offices of Thomas J. Henry, says in the suit, “The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured. Many begged security guards hired by LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT for help, but were ignored.”

“Defendants were negligent for inciting a riot and violence,” Paredes’s petition claims. “The occurrence here in was due to the negligence, carelessness and recklessness of the defendants, their agents, servants and employees, in the ownership, management, maintenance, operation, supervision, and the control of the subject premises … as a direct and proximate result of the incident and the negligent conduct of the Defendants, Plaintiff suffered severe bodily injuries. The injuries have had a serious effect on the Plaintiff’s health and well-being. Some of the effects are permanent and will abide with the Plaintiff for a long time into the future, if not for his entire life.”

Noah Gutierrez

Twenty-one-year-old attendee Noah Gutierrez is filing suit over the incident. His counsel, civil-rights attorney Ben Crump, says that Gutierrez encountered “chaos and desperation” while Gutierrez and other concertgoers struggled to get people off of the ground.

Gutierrez, an El Paso resident, says in his suit that he was in the VIP section “when he was suddenly forced to watch in terror as several concertgoers were injured and killed as a result of a crowd surge.” As the crowd surge neared the stage, several attendees were “kicked, stepped on, trampled, and tragically crushed to death as a result of compressive asphyxia, which is caused when people are pushed against one another so tightly that their airways become constricted.” The suit contends that several people were “shouting for help with CPR and pleading with Defendants to stop the concert,” but that “despite the chaos which Defendants were aware of or should have been aware of,” they failed to stop the show until more than 40 minutes after a “mass casualty” incident was declared.

Tobenna Okezie

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Okezie alleges that “as a result of inadequate security and a security plan to protect attendees at the festival, conditions were created and consented to by the festival organizers that caused several stampedes and a crowd compression that resulted in the tragic deaths of eight individuals and the serious injuries of hundreds more.” Okezie claims to have been “seriously and permanently injured by the recklessness and conscious indifference of the Defendants.”

Coritius Broussard

The Houston resident’s allegations echo those of Okezie. Broussard claims that concert promoters and Scott “failed to provide the proper safety planning, security, and medical personnel, proximately causing Plaintiff’s injuries.” Broussard says that the promoters and Scott’s actions “constitute negligence” and that they “failed to exercise reasonable care” in terms of warning attendees about safety hazards, providing “competent personnel,” designing an “adequate safety plan,” and having enough security personnel.

Briannae Garcia

Like most other attendees who have filed suit, Garcia is seeking at least $1 million in damages. Garcia says that “the acts and omission of the Defendants as described above constitute negligence,” referring to the conditions that led to the crowd compression. Scott and organizers’ “breaches of duty proximately caused injury and damages” to Garcia, court papers filed Monday state. Garcia expects to show that Scott and promoters’ conduct “involved an extreme degree of risk considering the probability and magnitude of the potential harm to others.”

Natasha Celedon

The Houston resident, who like several others suing over the Astroworld tragedy is repped by Sean A. Roberts, has made similar claims as other plaintiffs. Celedon’s suit maintains that “defendants had actual subjective awareness of the risks involved, but nevertheless [proceeded] with conscious indifference to the rights, safety, or welfare of others, including the Plaintiff.”

Marielena Chavez

Chavez, who’s also represented by Roberts, has claimed that because of Scott and promoters’ “negligence, Plaintiff has suffered physical injuries and economic damages, both in the past and, in probability, in the future for which he/she seeks financial remuneration.”

Wasem Abulawi

Abulawi, like others, claims to be “seriously and permanently injured by the recklessness and indifference” of Scott and promoters. Since Scott and promoters were responsible for the festival, Abulawi’s suit maintains, they were responsible for providing adequate security, planning, and medical resources.

Patrick Polier

The concertgoer maintains that “as a result of inadequate security and a security plan to protect attendees at the festival, conditions were created and consented to by the festival that caused several stampedes and a crowd compression that resulted in the tragic deaths of eight individuals and the serious injuries of hundreds more.” Polier claims to have been “seriously and permanently injured” during the chaos.

Dante Deberardino

The suit by Deberardino says he will show that Scott and promoters’ behavior, “when viewed objectively from the standpoint of Defendants at the time of its occurrence, involved an extreme degree of risk considering the probability and magnitude of the potential harm to others.” Deberardino’s suit also claims that Scott and promoters “had actually subjective awareness of the risks involved, but nevertheless [proceeded] with conscious indifference to the rights, safety, or welfare of others,” including him.

Ilhan Mohamud

When Scott’s set started, Mohamud was in the middle of the crowd and “without warning, she became trapped in the middle of a crowd surge.” Mohamud, who’s represented by Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP, as well as by Crump’s firm, alleges that “as the crowd continued to surge forward towards the stage … [she] and thousands of other concertgoers were pushed, shoved, elbowed, kicked along with being suffocated.” As Mohamud “attempted to stay conscious and escape the crowd,” she “was forced to witness several concertgoers who [were] being crushed, trampled, and killed within very close proximity to where [she] was trapped within the crowd.” Mohamud says that she “experienced severe physical pain and unimaginable terror and emotional trauma.”