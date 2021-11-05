Travis Scott Introduces Us to His Dystopia With ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

It’s the beginning of the end — for Travis Scott, that is. The rapper dropped a double-single of the songs “Escape Plan” and “Mafia,” ahead of his upcoming mixtape Dystopia, along with some slightly disconcerting cover art for the project. “When the end arrives it’s really just the beginning,” the cover declares. Indeed, these songs about the end mark the beginning of a new era for Scott, as his first solo music of the year. His last song was 2020’s “Franchise,” his No. 1 hit with Young Thug and M.I.A. But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard his new songs — Scott actually debuted “Escape Plan” when he headlined Rolling Loud Miami back in July. Now, the full songs have arrived in time for his headlining set at his Astroworld Festival in Houston this weekend.