Travis Scott Responds to Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott posted a response to the Astroworld tragedy to Twitter, which killed eight people and injured many others during his set on Friday night. Scott reportedly stopped the show multiple times during his set to draw attention to audience members who needed medical attention. Vulture confirmed from officials that one of the youngest people hospitalized was ten years old and that officials are investigating claims made from various news outlets.

Scott posted on Twitter:

I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.





Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.





I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.





Love You All.



