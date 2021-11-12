Twice is serving twice the surprises, dropping their music video for “Scientist” and a brand-new album. A high-production-values visual ecstasy, the “Scientist” set is giving viewers bubble gum pop crossed with a scientific playground. The girls of Twice — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — are here to let you know “love ain’t a science,” smashing beakers, flipping tables and all-around wrecking the lab to prove their point. “Scientist” is one of the 17 tracks on Twice’s third studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, dedicated to their fans, Once. The new project includes both the English and Korean version of their earlier single “The Feels.” The girls have also created tracks in sub-units — smaller groups within Twice — which include “Push & Pull,” “Hello,” and “1, 2, 3.” As Sana sings in the new music video, “What you waiting for?” “Scientist” and Formula of Love: O+T=<3 are available now.

