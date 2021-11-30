Virgil Abloh’s Life Celebrated In Final Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to fashion icon Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and the artistic director of LV’s menswear collection, by hosting his final runway show “Virgil Was Here” in Miami. The show featured Abloh’s Spring-Summer collection, honoring the late fashion designer’s contributions to the brand. Attendees included Ye, Kim Kardashian, North West, Pharell, and Bella Hadid. Abloh served as the creative director for Ye’s DONDA creative agency and helped create the album covers for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”; Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service performance to Abloh by having the Sunday Service choir perform “Easy On Me” by Adele. Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked on the runway during the presentation; Cudi walked in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show back in 2018 and the two frequently collaborated together on Cudi’s evolving style and merch.

Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO Michael Burke honored Abloh by remembering his impact on not only the brand but for fashion and culture in general. “Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times,” said Burke of his collaborator. The show concluded with fireworks and final words from Abloh: “Life is so short that you can’t waste a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do vs. what you CAN do.” The entire presentation is available on Louis Vuitton’s website.

Kid Cudi, Offset, and Quavo walked in Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show #VirgilWasHere 🤍 pic.twitter.com/FmfXaGwVC9 — ctrlnow (@CTRINOW) December 1, 2021

Kid Cudi walked for Virgil Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show in 2018, and walked in his last Louis Vuitton show in 2021 🤍 #VirgilWasHere pic.twitter.com/Ftaa4fC4BP — ctrlnow (@CTRINOW) November 30, 2021

Kim, Kanye, and North at the LV "Virgil Was Here" tribute show pic.twitter.com/47WGOAl0sS — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) November 30, 2021