The Many, Many Highlights of Vulture Festival 2021

After a brief (virtual) hiatus, Vulture Festival landed on Hollywood Roosevelt once again for the fourth year. This year, the festival attracted leading actors, directors, dancers, reality stars, and a dog named Bosch. Attendees piled into the exclusive events hosted by Vulture editors, writers, and a few special guests (Hi, Carrie Brownstein!). Champagne was sipped, exclusive clips were debuted, and the rest, well, you had to be there.

Ahead, the highlights from Vulture Fest, featuring best behind-the-scenes photos, videos, and fan-favorite moments.

Saturday

➽The weekend began with the morning selfie seen ’round the world: Ahead of their events, Henry Winkler and JoJo Siwa crossed paths to take a selfie and record a video for Winkler’s grandkids.

➽The final six Dancing With the Stars semi-finalist couples (excluding Suni Lee, who had class) arrived to give some DWTS gossip and teach TikTok dances. Every duo completed the assignment, but Iman Shumpert, alongside his partner, Danielle Karagach, was the standout star. The NBA athlete has gotten further in the competition series than other NBA player in the past, and he didn’t let the crowd forget it. He also doesn’t take any smack talk from other athletes, despite being called “twinkletoes.”

i danced with jojo siwa i’m never going to fail!! #vulturefestival — JUST IN: Curto (@justinmcurto) November 13, 2021

➽Panel host and Vulture writer Justin Curto sums up the main takeaway from the event.

➽On the other side of the festival, Henry Winkler was leading an acting class that I heard be described as “magical.” One of the lucky actors to receive some of Winkler’s sparkle was Caroline Keeler, who described the veteran actor as “a blessing of a human.”

➽In between events, attendees stopped by The Price Is Right to spin the game show’s signature wheel.

➽The Cowboy Bebop panel featured a brand-new clip from the highly anticipated new Netflix series, out November 19, but most importantly it featured John Cho in denim.

➽On the roof, attendees lined up to meet C’mon C’mon’s Mike Mills, Woody Nelson, and Vulture critic Angelica Bastien post-panel.

➽Jeff Goldblum’s fringe made an appearance alongside Carrie Brownstein at the Jeff Goldblum’s World panel.