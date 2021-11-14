Yum? Photo: Cr. Amazon Prime Video

A lovely time was indeed had at this year’s Vulture Festival panel with Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, a.k.a. the parents you fear and respect from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Several tangents about the show’s use of calisthenics, an iconic romper, and the couple’s Parisian jaunt tickled the audience, whose enthusiasm was rewarded at the conclusion of the event: Two first-look photos from Maisel’s upcoming fourth season came out of hiding just for us and, amusingly, they depict Abe and Rose … enjoying sad-looking meat and vegetable TV dinners? No, that can’t be right.

“Don’t you love that shirt?” Hinkle joked upon the photo’s unveiling. “It was really funny. I remember having the TV dinner and thinking, This is so much better than a real dinner.” Regarding the state of the couple’s relationship in season four, Shalhoub added, “Abe and Rose have definitely gone through a massive change in their lives and have a different way of focusing and seeing the world. You can see a loosening up of who they were and where they came from.” Hinkle also admitted the meal was “delicious.”

Photo: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Prime Video/Christopher Saunders/Amazon Prime Video

Another Maisel season four photo unveiled at Vulture Festival featured Rachel Brosnahan as Midge, somewhere in the aftermath of getting fired from Shy Baldwin’s international tour. (It was your own fault, honey!) Brosnahan looks sad and exquisite, kind of like if a Renoir painting came to life and wanted to mope on a chaise lounge for a few hours to contemplate sentiency. Yes, we will paint her like one of our Upper West Side girls.