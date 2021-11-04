Watch Bad Bunny Reflect on his WWE Debut with Jimmy Fallon

Did you know Bad Bunny was a certified wrassle boy? The Latin trap star made his WWE debut in 2021. Bunny became the 27/7 Champion on February 15’s episode of RAW. He also performed at WrestleMania 37. Bunny says that he’s been a fan since he was a kid, presumably near the end of the Attitude Era, and that he has watched his WrestleMania performance before going to sleep more nights than not. Bad Bunny also teased a new album, hinting that he maybe kinda sorta dropped hints already. Maybe the Miz is guesting on a track.

