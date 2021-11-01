Watch Desus and Mero Roast Celebrity Halloween Costumes

In a spooky-ooky-ooky Halloween episode of Desus & Mero, the Bodega Boys came for Ciara. The “1-2 Step” singer went as Selena this year, apparently because she is learning Spanish and wants to immerse herself in the culture. “We gotta outlaw Duolingo,” Desus said. “We’re not helping nobody.” Ciara greenscreened herself onto an arena stage and did a little bidi bidi, with an additional bom bom. Other celebs that came under scrutiny were Saweetie (Halle Berry era Catwoman), LeBron James (Freddy Krueger), Mitt Romney (Ted Lasso — but according to the boys, the porno version), and Bill De Blasio. De Blasio SAID he was Captain Kirk, but he was in the blue science/medical uniform of TOS, so what is the truth? Desus outed himself as a Trekkie by knowing that De Blasio’s costume was really more Spock than Kirk, and both fellas said they watched Deep Space Nine. We all stan Benjamin Sisko in this house.

