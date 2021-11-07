Dionne Warwick Welcomes Dionne Warwick to SNL

SNL’s “Dionne Warwick Talk Show” has reached the singularity. The living legend and Twitter icon made an appearance (as herself) on the recurring sketch last night opposite Ego Nwodim’s Dionne Warwick. Nwodim-as-Warwick first interviewed an underwhelming array of guests including Chloe Fineman’s Miley Cyrus, host Kieran Culkin’s Jason Mraz and Ed Sheeran as himself, with Pete Davidson making a short and scary appearance as Post Malone. “I’m tired of interviewing people who are not icons,” Nwodim’s Warwick then confessed, welcoming the real Dionne to the stage. “Dionne, why are you perfect?” Nwodim’s Warwick asks, to which Dionne replied, “My darling, I’m not perfect. I’m just very, very good.” The two closed things out by performing a very sweet duet of “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” and leave it to Dionne Warwick to have chemistry with herself. Watch the full sketch above.

