Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley Gets New Trippy Trailer

The new trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s psychological thriller Nightmare Alley is here. The rich, moody trailer gives us all of del Toro’s trademark visual finesse with a noir twist — the only monster in this trailer is apparently the greed at the heart of Bradley Cooper’s con-artist character. Cooper straps into a lie-detector tests and says he’s a medium and mind reader in contact with the beyond, but he might just be a really good huckster. Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel and its first 1947 film-noir adaptation, the movie follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, a traveling mind reader and con man who crosses paths with Cate Blanchett’s Dr. Lilith Ritter, a psychiatrist with dark intentions and excellent taste in lipstick, who breathes menacing nothings into Cooper’s ear, such as “if you displease the right people, the world closes in on you very, very fast.” Starring alongside Cooper and Blanchett are Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, and Rooney Mara (who sadly is not in the film to reprise her role in Carol). Nightmare Alley has a theatrical release date of December 17. Trick your family into seeing it with you over the holidays by telling them it’s a Greatest Showman sequel and see what happens.

Related