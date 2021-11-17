Watch Jimmy Kimmel Insert Himself Into Spider-Man: No Way Home

Fans are kvelling for the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. As Jimmy Kimmel pointed out in Wednesday night’s monologue, the trailer gave peeks at five of the Sinister Six. For the comics agnostic: the Sinister Six are a collection of six villains that try once in a while to crowdsource the killing of Spider-Man. Doesn’t work. The first line-up of the group was Doc Ock, Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman, and Kraven the Hunter. There have been other configurations. For example, the Sinister Six in Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark consisted of Electro, Carnage, Swarm, Kraven the Hunter, the Lizard, and character created for the show called Swiss Miss. She was basically made of knives? Anyway, Kimmel made a self-insert fanfic of the No Way Home trailer and cast himself as Kraven the Hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently slated to play Kraven for Sony, but maybe they’ll reconsider when they see Kimmel’s efforts.

