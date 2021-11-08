WWHL: Watch Lisa Barlow Relive When the Feds Came for Jen Shah

Sunday November 7’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was a doozy. We’re finally getting to the true crime arc of the season, with Jen Shah fleeing a party bus to Vail, just before federal and NYPD agents arrived at the shoot. On WWHL, Lisa Barlow answered Andy Cohen’s questions about what actually went down that day. Did she believe Jen when she said her husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., had internal bleeding and that’s why she couldn’t go to Vail? 100% Did Whitney Rose think the cops were actually strippers? Yes absolutely. Cohen also said that next week’s RHOSLC was “Top 5” in terms of drama, only depicting the bus ride to Vail and the emotional unraveling of the housewives inside it. Like if Cleo from 5 to 7 was on a party bus. Barlow said that her first instinct was to call all her lawyers to get the tea straight from them. She wanted to know exactly what was on the docket.

