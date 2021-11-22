Watch This Harrowing Prison Interview With MacGruber

This is the best prison interview with a blond mulleted kook you’ll see today. Tiger King 2 frankly wishes. In lieu of a traditional teaser trailer (boring!) for the upcoming MacGruber TV series, Peacock released a six-minute “Exclusive Jailhouse Interview” with the cult favorite Will Forte character. With the story picking up after the events of the 2010 film, MacGruber is now in prison for murder despite his numerous war victories-slash-crimes and saving an entire American city. Grubes is hilariously sarcastic and volatile with the “ugly reporter.” When the reporter brings up MacGruber’s military track record and his “litany of human-rights abuses and atrocities,” MacGruber just replies with “guess that depends on your definition of litany.” We also see footage of MacGruber ripping enemy throats out and a bad CGI recreation of an “upper decker.” The teaser introduces the question: Will our hero get out of prison somehow and reunite with Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig)? We’ll find out when the series streams on Peacock on December 16.

Related