Watch Miranda Lambert Open the CMAs With a Career-Spanning Medley

Decked out in a nudie jumpsuit, birthday girl Miranda Lambert opened the CMA Awards with a bravura performance. Lambert is the most-nominated woman in CMA Award history, and the third-most nominated artist ever. Lambert let us know why with a medley that spanned her whole career. She kicked off with “Kerosene,” the first song she ever performed at the CMAs back in 2005. After that, it was hit after hit after hit: “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Bluebird,” “Little Red Wagon,” and closing with “Gunpowder & Lead.” Lambert is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

