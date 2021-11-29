Watch Silk Sonic Thrive on the Recreated Soul Train Set

When you are presented with a perfectly good wheel, do you reinvent it? You do not. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) were given the assignment of performing at BET’s Soul Train Awards. Obviously the best way to pay homage to Soul Train’s height as well as keep in their throwback style was to lovingly recreate the set of the old TV show. Not since the first Charlie’s Angels movie has the Soul Train set been so lovingly redone. Okay, also on Sherman’s Showcase. And the video for “Walk It Like I Talk It.” Okay, honestly, the Soul Train set gets a lot of love. But it’s a good set! It deserves the accolades.

Silk Sonic did two songs on their gorgeous little set: “Fly as Me” and “Smokin Out the Window.” The collab’s full album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, came out earlier this month.