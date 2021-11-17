Watch the Mullet-Filled Trailer for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy

A Merry Wigmas to all who celebrate: the trailer for Pam & Tommy is here. Hulu’s limited series by the I, Tonya folks has a trailer and a premiere date. The series stars Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the jerk who stole Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape and put it on the internet. Sebastian Stan plays Tommy, and Lily James is Pamela Anderson. Rounding out the cast is Taylor Schilling as Gauthier’s wife, and Nick Offerman as infamous pornographer Uncle Miltie (not to be confused with infamously well-endowed comedian Uncle Miltie). The limited series will follow the whirlwind romance, honeymoon, burglarizing, and litigation of the titular Pam and Tommy. Pam & Tommy comes to Hulu February 2, 2022.

