Eight Years Later, The Real Housewives of Miami Is Bringing the Heat Again

Eight years, three new wives, and one OnlyFans account later, The Real Housewives of Miami season four is finally on the horizon. The trailer alone for the revived Real Housewives spinoff promises enough drama to make up for that eight-year drought. We meet the new housewives: Julia Lemigova, touted as the first LGBTQIA+ housewife (despite Braunwyn Windham-Burke coming out as a lesbian on her final episode of Real Housewives of Orange County), who is married to former tennis star Martina Navratilova; Nicole Martin, the latest doctor to join the Real Housewives community; and Guerdy Abraira, an event planner who’s just trying to plan Alexia Echevarria’s wedding. Which, speaking of: Some housewives from Miami’s past are back too, including Alexia, who’s preparing to marry her fiancé, Todd Nepola; Lisa Hochstein, who’s trying to save her marriage to Lenny; and Larsa Pippen, who’s living her single life up on OnlyFans to the skepticism of some of the cast. (“You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian — which you’re never going to be!” Alexia exclaims at a dinner.) Plus, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are back to stir the pot as friends of the housewives, asking who distrusts whom over drinks and whatnot. Like any great Shakespearean play, the season builds toward drama on Alexia’s wedding day, when “the worst happened.” Dive back into The Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock on December 16.

