Watch the Teaser for Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

Reno 911! is truly the franchise that won’t die. And why should it? The show lasted for six seasons and a movie on Comedy Central, before getting a revival run on Quibi. And now, even after Quibi is dead, a new special is emerging on Paramount+. Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon will see everyone’s favorite sheriff’s department ding-dongs trapped at a QAnon convention at sea, “ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island,” per Deadline. The teaser trailer is very low on Little St. James exterior shots, but does feature Vulture fave Niecy Nash. Nash is returning for the special, along with Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. The special was directed by Garant, who also directed Reno 911!:Miami. Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon debuts on Paramount+ December 23.

