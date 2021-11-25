Watch Jimmy Fallon and Julie Bowen Recreate Every Christmas Movie Poster

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And to Hallmark, Lifetime, Ion, and their ilk, Christmas means only one thing: a guy in a green shirt and a girl in a red shirt, smiling with (at most) 15% sexual chemistry. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made a game out of recreating as many Hallmark Xmas posters as possible. Jimmy and Julie Bowen bred innovation all over the place, copying the posters for Christmas on my Mind, Merry & Bright (starring Jodie Sweetin), Our Christmas Love Song, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (starring Jenny’s dud of a bf from The L Word), A Homecoming for the Holidays, Christmas in Rome (with the Xmas GOAT Lacey Chabert), Nostalgic Christmas. The Mistletoe Secret, Write Before Christmas, and Picture a Perfect Christmas (with live dog).

