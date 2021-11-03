Fox Is Bringing Back Joe Millionaire

Remember Joe Millionaire? The controversial show about women wanting to marry a millionaire and getting stuck with just a hunky construction worker/underwear model? Well, she’s back. Fox is reviving the reality TV 1.0 show with a twist: there are now two Joes Millionaire, one of whom is really loaded. The other is merely hot (and could make lots of money endorsing fit teas when the show is done airing).

Joe Millionaire was one of the early reality dating shows, spoofing Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire? And The Bachelor. Now that both of those shows have been called out for toxicity on-screen and off, it’s the perfect time to bring back the spoof, right? Right? According to Deadline, the first Joe Millionaire finale scored more than 40 million viewers and became the most-watched entertainment show of the 2003 season. A second season cast women from Europe who didn’t know the gag of the first Joe Millionaire. This new iteration throws a little Among Us spice onto the mix with two bachelors of varying levels of sus. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer comes to Fox in January of 2022.