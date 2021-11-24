Weird Al became headline news when he took to Twitter to clarify that he did not release a Kid Rock parody song. The singer tweeted, “That’s not me. That’s actually Kid Rock.” Kid Rock released a music video for a complicated song titled, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live - ft. Monster Truck.” Once you realize it’s sincere and scream, “I can’t watch this!” it’s too late; he’s already rhymed “sideways”, “my way”, and “highway”. There’s also plenty of green screen graphics and CGI flames that’ll make you wish we lived in an Amish paradise. Kid Rock flies on a Kid Rock-It shaped like a middle finger and wears a shirt that says, “Social media sucks,” who else would perform this way besides Weird Al on a parody track? Maybe if it was written as a truck driving song it would make more sense (Monster Truck IS featured in the video). Kid Rock, who’s probably keeping his Polka face on, has yet to respond to Weird Al’s roast. Rock hopefully won’t be too mad, after all, Weird Al was only kidding.
Weird Al Clarifies He Did Not Make a Kid Rock Parody Video
Photo: Wil R/Star Max/GC Images