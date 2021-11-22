The #SurvivingSophia Scandal, Explained (Well, We Tried)

A screenshot of a private profile on Twitter claiming to be “Sophia Nur” — multiple similar accounts exist. Illustration: Vulture

Did you #SurviveSophia? The internet’s latest alleged scammer is a Canadian woman named Sophia Nur whose alleged lies and manipulations — first shared during a November 18 Twitter Space attended by influencers like Jeff Wittek, Rickey Thompson, Nikita Dragun, Denzel Dion — have sparked Twitter thread after thread. Right now, the conversation around her has many people confused and fascinated, but many questions remain. So here we are, #SurvivingSophia: a recollection of accusations of high-level scams, fake high-profile relationships (namely with Jack Harlow), and a sort of “deal” with Netflix. Thanks to Twitter users like @AriannaDantone (an acquaintance of “Sophia”) and @finelineandwine, and various YouTube videos, recaps of her alleged narratives exist.

So, who is Sophia Nur?

The most important piece of background evidence (if it’s true) seems to come from Twitter user @halimaldn — “Sophia Nur’s” “cousin” — who says she and her friends “have been waiting to tell this story for 2 and half years.”

#survivingsophia Sophia Nur is my cousin and she scammed me and my friends and tried ruined to our lives in 2019. We have been waiting to tell this story for 2 and half years. Story time… pic.twitter.com/IrJj7ryd0h — Halima (@halimaldn) November 19, 2021

In her 16-tweet-long thread, Halima gives a world tour of her experiences with Sophia, from allegations of fake jobs Sophia held, fake bank statements, and the story of a fake trip to Los Angeles that never happened. Sophia, Halima says, shared with them a “web of lies.”

Halima shares what she says are numerous email screenshots with “clients” and celeb reps, and her time spent trying to track her cousin down at her rumored place of work (allegedly BBC). As her thread went viral, some on the internet started to praise Sophia for her alleged scams, but Halima ends her thread of claims by saying that Sophia isn’t a “modern-day Robin Hood”; rather, she claims her cousin is someone who wanted to “be seen as famous and important in the eyes of others.”

What else did Sophia allegedly do?

Now, onto some of the celeb allegations. Per @AriannaDantone’s summary of the Twitter Spaces, Sophia Nur was everywhere — “L.A., to Miami, to Vegas.” She allegedly scammed social-media stars like Jeff Wittek, Rickey Thompson, and Denzel Dion out of large amounts of money (one story involves borrowing funds for a funeral for someone who is reportedly still alive). Sophia was also allegedly at Drake’s birthday party.

Where is Sophia Nur now?

Only a few days after the original Twitter Spaces, Sophia is untraceable on social media — though a profile on Twitter with the name does exist (@sophiamnur: It has 17 followers, five tweets, and one like). The username was tagged via Twitter user @camiicampb, who released a two-minute Twitter voice note sharing her own run-in Sophia. She was also in the original Twitter Spaces. More likely, a bot changed its name to cash in on the current scandal. And no one has come forward claiming to be “Sophia Nur.”

let me tell you about this bitch @sophiamnur pic.twitter.com/DT2o4TIItn — camille (@camiicampb) May 23, 2021

This video appearing to be Sophia has surfaced on TikTok and become something like a meme, but it’s unclear as to when or where the video was taken or whom it’s from:

All this started because of a Twitter Space?

Some Twitter users have made (joke-y) claims that the #SurvivingSophia (or #Survivingstupidity) scandal taking place on Twitter Spaces was “promo” for the fairly new Twitter feature. That might have a chance at making sense in some sort of alt universe where Clubhouse is actually good and succeeding, since Twitter Spaces feels like a direct competitor to the OG “social-network app based on voice.”

This the spaces breakthrough Twitter was waiting for, wouldn’t be surprised if Sophia was a simulation Twitter created to build spaces traffic and used influencers to boost it #SurvivingSophia pic.twitter.com/c8A37cyMsB — nat 🍑 buenos peaches (@imnotnataliee) November 19, 2021

Vulture has reached out to Jack Harlow, Rickey Thompson, and an email linked to “Sophia Nur” for comment. We did not hear back at time of publishing.

This is a developing story.