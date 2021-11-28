Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4 star Matthew McConaughey released a three minute video not announcing his run for Texas governor. Or announcing his non-run, depending on how you want to look at it. McConaughey explained that he had been listening and learning a lot, and would continue to invest in entrepreneurs and organizations he believes in, but will not be seeking office at this time. The video was full of platitudes about investing in our children, how enterprise is at the heart of the American dream, and how we lead by serving. And helping others ultimately helps ourselves. It was a right pretty speech, but one that felt achingly familiar to Treehouse of Horror fans. Let’s see how well you paid attention to the Man Who Would Not Be Governor.

Who Said It: Matthew McConaughey, Kang, or Kodos? "Our Politics needs new purpose." McConaughey Kang Kodos That's pure Texas, baby! Sorry, that's not our Rigelian. "The politics of failure have failed. We need to make them work again." McConaughey Kang Kodos Correct! Have a miniature American flag. You're barking up the wrong tree, true detective. "Here’s to the freedom to be you, the freedom to be me, and to our responsibility to be us." McConaughey Kang Kodos Get in the Lincoln, you genius you. Sorry, better luck next spacetime. "Can we give ourselves more reasons to trust each other first, instead of last?" McConaughey Kang Kodos You're right, you're right, you're right. Sorry, foolish earthling. "We must move forward, not backward, upward not forward, and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom." McConaughey Kang Kodos That's our Kodos! Sorry, wrong interplanetary being. "It makes no difference which one of us you vote for. Either way, your planet is doomed." McConaughey Kang Kodos A refreshingly frank response there from senator Kang. Sorry, foolish earthling.