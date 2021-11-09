Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Says He’s Working on Season Two ‘Right Now’

Just waiting on the green light from Netflix. Photo: Noh Juhan/Netflix

Hang on to your dalgona candy because Squid Game is officially coming back. Director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk has announced that a new season of Netflix’s most-watched show is currently in the works. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” Hwang told the Associated Press on November 8. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.” He has guaranteed that Lee Jung-jae’s character Gi-hun will make a return. “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen, so I will promise you this,” he said, switching from Korean to English. “Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.”

In an earlier interview with The Times U.K., Hwang discussed the prospect of spotlighting the Front Man in a second season. “If I do get to do one — one would be the story of the Frontman [a former cop who now oversees the game],” he imagined. “I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more.” Netflix, your move.