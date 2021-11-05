Ye Calls Out SNL, Nannies, and Soulja Boy on Drink Champs

Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, went on Drink Champs, a podcast hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, for his first interview since the release of DONDA. Ye discussed many different aspects of his life, from his marriage to Kim Kardashian-West to working with Soulja Boy, but not without taking a few hits from a blunt and a few shots. The artist, formerly known as Kanye West, called out Saturday Night Live for having Kim make jokes about her divorce during her monologue after he allegedly helped her with her monologue. On his pending divorce with Kim, Ye said, “SNL making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t see the papers. We’re not even divorced… They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want they parents to stay together. I want us to be together.” Assuming because Ye did not mention Pete Davidson at all nor his on-screen kiss with Kim, the podcast was most likely recorded before the photos of Davidson and Kardashian were leaked to the press. When talking about his pastor at his church, Ye spoke to him about “wanting to put his family back together” and called out the family’s nannies and publicists for affecting his family. In response to the Kardashian’s reality empire, he said that “This is my family E! This is my family, Hulu.”

On a lighter note, in his discussion about DONDA, Ye addresses taking Soulja boy off his album. N.O.R.E directly asked Ye if Soulja Boy’s verse on the track “Remote Control” was good,, and Ye responded with a straight “Nah,” leading to the trio abrupting in laughter. Ye mentioned his beef with Drake through the interview, calling the feud “professional rap” similar to sports. The entire two and half hour interview can be found below.