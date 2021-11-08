Yeehaw, Yellowstone Is Getting a Prequel

Attention, dads! The most watched show on all of cable somehow, Yellowstone, will be getting a prequel of its very own, to explore how the Duttons came to inhabit and feud over their sprawling land, generations before the land feuds of the current series. Titled Y: 1883, the series will be an honest-to-goodness period piece about Western expansionism, executive-produced by Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Y: 1883 is described in a press release as following “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.” The series will stream on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s fancy new rebranding of the Streaming Platform Formerly Known As CBS All Access, as part of a larger, multi series streaming deal with Sheridan. The streaming service already has Christine Baranski stans in the palm of their hand, and Y: 1883 will most certainly win over their polar opposites, the Frasier’s dads of the world. Below, watch the teaser for Y: 1883 featuring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, which debuted November 7 during the season four premiere of Yellowstone.

