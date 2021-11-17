Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, and More Pay Tribute to Young Dolph

Young Dolph, legally Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Memphis law enforcement sources reported the death of rapper Young Dolph to local news outlets on Wednesday, November 17. Legal name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., the 36-year-old father was shot and killed outside a bakery he frequented. The internet flooded with reactions to the heartbreaking news as friends and fans went online to share their tributes to the late rapper. His collaborator and cousin, Key Glock, deactivated social media accounts as the news spread. Dolph’s 2020 album Rich Slave, which features Key Glock, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. Dolph was known not only for his music but for his generosity. In 2018, the rapper gave $20,000 to two college students who were fired from their jobs for playing his music while at work. During the holidays in Memphis, he’s known to donate turkeys to families in need. Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, JPEGMafia, Zack Fox, Gucci Mane, and more paid their respects to Young Dolph by remembering his talent, kindness, and legacy. Read their social media tributes below.

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

REST IN PEACE YOUNG DOLPH. I CANT BELIEVE THIS SHIT RIGHT NOW — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) November 17, 2021

gotta highlight the fact that dolph got one of the best, funniest diss records in the history of rap, RIP ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/1b7ryOXUCJ — Zack Fox (@zackfox) November 17, 2021

LONG LIVE DOLPH



Only person to ever pull up to the cave with a fleet of cars and made sure to shake every single persons hand he met. Legendary artist and person. — kennybeats (@kennybeats) November 17, 2021

I ALWAYS give flowers to the living, Dolph is one of the only ppl to make me go harder believe it or not, my fuckin FAV 😔 this Tweet was 4yrs ago https://t.co/1O3ADW0zow — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 17, 2021

Rest In Peace King Young Dolph 👑 🙏 😢🥺 pic.twitter.com/zHtcEoAKt8 — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) November 17, 2021

RIP Young Dolph, the Memphis people's champ--the answer to what if the Delta Blues was rap and funny. An antihero whose hysterical punchlines and flashiness often overshadowed a deep conscience, introspection, generosity and dedication to building an independent empire. A legend. pic.twitter.com/X51frc4oeb — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 17, 2021

Remembering Young Dolph as a great rapper and a proud father.



Here he is talking about all the extra time he got with his kids during quarantine and hanging out in his daughter's play castle. Absolutely beautiful. pic.twitter.com/eJSwjp9f72 — Evan Rytlewski (@Evanryt) November 17, 2021

Young Dolph had an incredibly tough early life. he worked his ass off to build something and was in the process of making his cousin a star in his own right. fucking awful — Yule Hog (@ByYourLogic) November 17, 2021

RIP Young Dolph pic.twitter.com/T3dBTr7xgp — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) November 17, 2021

we losing too many black men to poor health, racism, jail, etc. already. we gotta find a way to heal and not add to that with our own violence. prayers for young dolph family and friends. RIP — omen (@omen) November 17, 2021